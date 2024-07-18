The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returns to Grand Rapids July 27–28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Something odd is coming to Grand Rapids.

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is scheduled to return to DeVos Place July 27–28!

The unique traveling showcase features and celebrates all things weird and extraordinary, with more than 150 vendors and artists from around the U.S.

Guests can look forward to browsing and purchasing unusual items such as taxidermy, antiques, funerary collectibles, preserved animal samples, horror-themed artwork, handcrafted oddities and more!

Organizers say there will also be tarot card readings, sideshows, photo ops and concession stands.

“We are the first and largest traveling expo that features oddities businesses and dark artists worldwide,” says Co-founder Michelle Cozzaglio. “We have a deep passion for supporting odd small businesses and artists worldwide. We started this expo to provide a safe place for anyone to be themselves surrounded by a community of like-minded people.”

All animal products at the show come from animals that died of natural causes, event organizers add.

Tickets may be purchased online.

The event runs 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday.

Visit the expo’s website for more information.

