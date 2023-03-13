The Oddities and Curiosities Expo coming to Grand Rapids April 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you interested in all things weird and unusual?

The Oddities and Curiosities Expo is coming to Grand Rapids next month!

Attendees and collectors will be able to purchase rare and bizarre merchandise ranging from taxidermy, Halloween-themed art, skulls, funerary items, antiques and more, organizers say.

We’re told concessions, tarot readings, a taxidermy class, and photo opportunities will also be present.

"The Oddities and Curiosities Expo was created purely out of the excitement of bringing communities we care about together through events,” says Expo Owner Michelle Cozzaglio. “Honestly, we had no idea it would turn into what it has today! Our goal has always been to uplift those around us while giving everyone, including ourselves, the opportunity to truly do what they love."

Organizers note all animal products died of natural causes.

The expo is scheduled to be held at DeVos Place Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Buy tickets online starting at $12.

