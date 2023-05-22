'The Little Mermaid' clip shows Melissa McCarthy performing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls'

A new clip from Disney’s upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid shows Melissa McCarthy performing a classic song. Walt Disney Studios has released a clip from the film showing McCarthy as Ursula singing “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

“Poor Unfortunate Souls” was written by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken for the 1989 animated The Little Mermaid film. In the animated movie, Ursula sings the song while making a deal with Ariel to turn her into a human in exchange for her voice. However, the deal is part of Ursula’s plan to take over the kingdom of Atlantica from King Triton.

In addition to McCarthy, the live action remake of The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey as Ariel,Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. The film was directed by Rob Marshall.

In the original 1989 animated film, Ursula was voiced by Pat Carroll. She later reprised the role in The Little Mermaid animated television series, which aired on CBS from 1992-1994. She also voiced the character in the direct-to-video films Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse (2001) and Mickey’s House of Villains (2002). Carroll also voiced Ursula in the video game Kingdom Hearts (2002), and the sequels Kingdom Hearts II (2005) and Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance (2012).

Carroll later voiced Ursula’s sister Morgana in the direct-to-video film The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000).

Disney’s live action The Little Mermaid remake is scheduled to be released in theaters on Friday. The new clip from the film can be watched below:

