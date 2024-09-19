'The Lion King' returns to Miller Auditorium early next year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The stage adaptation of one of Disney’s most beloved films is coming to Kalamazoo!

The Lion King will return to Miller Auditorium early next year. The show is scheduled to run for two weeks from Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, until Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025.

Performances will be held at the following times:

Tuesdays through Thursdays: 7:30 p.m. (and one on Jan. 30 at 1 p.m.)

Fridays: 7:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sundays: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to the Tony Award-winning musical will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 24 on the venue’s website. Extra Magic Packages will also be made available.

Patrons are advised tickets purchased from other vendors will not be reprinted or replaced if they are lost or stolen.

The Lion King has dazzled more than 23 million spectators in North America after more than 22 years on tour, the venue says.

