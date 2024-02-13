Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

The Greatest Show on Earth returns to Van Andel Arena this fall

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Greatest Show on Earth
ASM Global / Feld Entertainment
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Greatest Show on Earth
Posted at 4:44 PM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 16:44:42-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Greatest Show on Earth is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!

The spectacle by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will perform at Van Andel Arena Oct. 25–27, according to ASM Global.

We’re told guests can look forward to a dazzling show complete with aerial artistry, musical performances, comedy and high-wire acts never seen before, presented in a 360-degree space.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness,” says Feld Entertainment CEO Kenneth Feld. “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book