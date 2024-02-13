The Greatest Show on Earth returns to Van Andel Arena this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Greatest Show on Earth is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!

The spectacle by Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will perform at Van Andel Arena Oct. 25–27, according to ASM Global.

We’re told guests can look forward to a dazzling show complete with aerial artistry, musical performances, comedy and high-wire acts never seen before, presented in a 360-degree space.

“We’re reintroducing Ringling at a time when families are seeking shared entertainment experiences that provide joy, connection, and moments of togetherness,” says Feld Entertainment CEO Kenneth Feld. “To redefine Ringling for today’s audiences, we started with a blank slate and evolved all aspects from production to performance to meet the needs of modern families, ultimately creating a massive playground that delivers an incredible and unique performance that can only be called The Greatest Show On Earth.”

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. on the venue’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube