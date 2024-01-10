The Flash travels the multiverse in clip from new 'Justice League' animated film

A new clip from Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One shows the Flash traveling through the multiverse. Screen Rant has released a new clip from the animated film, which was released for digital purchase on Tuesday. The film is scheduled to be released on 4K and Blu-ray on January 23.

In the clip, the Flash (voiced by Matt Bomer) travels to an alternate universe, where he meets his counterpart, who is named Johnny Quick. However, the Flash then learns that Johnny Quick is part of a supervillain group called the Crime Syndicate. The other members include Ultraman, Owlman, Superwoman, and Power Ring.

The clip also shows the Flash traveling back to his own universe, where he is at a press conference with other members of the Justice League, including Superman (voiced by Darren Criss) and Batman (voiced by Jensen Ackles).

The three-part film is an adaptation of the iconic 1985-1986 comic book storyline Crisis on Infinite Earths by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez. In the storyline, a character named the Monitor assembles heroes from throughout the multiverse to save it from being destroyed by his evil counterpart, who is called the Anti-Monitor.

The storyline was previously adapted for the Arrowverse’s 2019-2020 crossover. In addition to the Arrowverse cast members, the crossover featured appearances from actors reprising their roles from different DC Comics adaptions. They included Burt Ward (Robin in the Batman TV series), Tom Welling (Clark Kent in Smallville), Brandon Routh (Superman in Superman Returns), John Wesley Shipp (The Flash in the 1990-1991 TV series), and legendary Batman voice actor: Kevin Conroy.

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths is part of a series of direct-to-video animated films known as the Tomorrowverse. The first film in the series, Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020), introduced Criss’s version of the Man of Steel. Ackles’ version of Batman was introduced in the two-part film Batman: The Long Halloween (2021).

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One is now available to purchase digitally, and will be released on physical media on January 23. The second and third parts are also scheduled to be released this year.

