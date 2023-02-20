'The Flash' movie posters feature Michael Keaton's Batman and Supergirl

The Flash (Ezra Miller), Batman (Michael Keaton), and Supergirl (Sasha Calle) are the focus of three new posters for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film The Flash. Warner Bros. Pictures recently shared the posters for the film, which is scheduled to be released on June 16.

Each character is featured in their own poster. All three posters say “Worlds Collide” at the bottom. The posters can be scrolled through below:

In the film, The Flash/Barry Allen goes back in time to prevent the murder of his mother. However, this causes the creation of a new universe, without any humans with superpowers. The film’s story is inspired by the 2011 comic book storyline Flashpoint by writer Geoff Johns and artist Andy Kubert. The storyline was previously adapted for the 2013 animated film Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox and the third season of The CW’s The Flash series starring Grant Gustin.

Miller’s version of Barry Allen was first introduced in director Zack Snyder’s 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. 2016’s Suicide Squad featured a cameo of Miller as The Flash. Barry was later recruited by Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) to join a team of superheroes in 2017’s Justice League. Miller also reprised the role for a cameo in the 2019-2020 Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths, in a scene where their version of The Flash met the Grant Gustin version. Their most recent appearance as the character was in the season finale of HBO Max’s Peacemaker. Miller will also play a second version of Barry Allen in the film.

Keaton’s version of Batman was introduced in director Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film. In the film Batman has recently begun his war on crime and goes up against The Joker (Jack Nicholson). While most non-comic book readers at that time associated Batman with the campy Adam West television series from the 1960s, the 1989 Batman film introduced audiences to the darker version of the character. Keaton later reprised the role in Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns, which also starred Danny DeVito as The Penguin and Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman. After Burton was replaced as director with Joel Schumacher, Keaton left the series, and the character was played by Val Kilmer in 1995’s Batman Forever and George Clooney in 1997’s Batman & Robin.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via AP This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, from left, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in a scene from "Justice League."

Ben Affleck will also appear in The Flash as the DCEU version of Batman/Bruce Wayne. This version of Batman was introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Affleck also played the character in Suicide Squad and Justice League.

The Flash will be the introduction of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El in the DCEU. In the comic books, Supergirl is Superman’s cousin. However, unlike Superman, who left Krypton as a baby, Supergirl was a teenager when she left the dying planet. The character was previously adapted for film in the 1984’s Supergirl, where she was played Helen Slater. On television, she was played by Laura Vandervoort in Smallville and Melissa Benoist in The CW’s Supergirl.

Michael Shannon will also appear in the film as the Kryptonian villain General Zod. Shannon previously played the character in Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel, where he went up against Superman (Henry Cavill).

The Flash was directed by Andy Muschietti. Muschietti previously directed 2017’s It, and the 2019 sequel It Chapter Two. The film’s screenplay was written by Christina Hodson. Hodson previously wrote the screenplay for the 2020 DCEU film Birds of Prey, which starred Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. In January, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said that The Flash “resets the entire DC Universe.”

The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 16. A trailer for the film can be watched below:

