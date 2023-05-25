'The Flash' final trailer features new footage of Supergirl and Ben Affleck's Batman

Fans have a new look at the upcoming superhero movie The Flash. DC has released the final trailer for the film, which is scheduled to be released on June 16.

The trailer features new footage of Ben Affleck’s version of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Affleck previously played the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Suicide Squad (2016), and Justice League (2017). In Justice League, Bruce was the one who recruited the Flash/Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) to join the superhero team. The trailer also showed that Jeremy Irons will return in the film as Bruce’s butler Alfred Pennyworth.

In The Flash, Barry goes back in time to prevent his mother’s murder. However, this changes the timeline and creates a new reality without people who have powers. Barry changing the timeline allows him to meet a different version of Batman/Bruce Wayne, played by Michael Keaton. Keaton previously played the character in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). In the film, Keaton’s older version of Bruce Wayne, who had retired from being Batman, will suit up as the Dark Knight once again. In the comic books, the story of an older Batman coming out of retirement was told in writer/artist Frank Miller’s 1986 comic book storyline The Dark Knight Returns. Christopher Nolan’s 2012 Batman film The Dark Knight Rises also featured a retired Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) becoming Batman again.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via AP This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, from left, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in a scene from "Justice League."

The final trailer of The Flash also features new footage of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle). In the comic books, Supergirl is Superman’s cousin, who also left the planet Krypton before its destruction. However, unlike Superman, Supergirl was a teenager when she left the dying planet. On Earth, Supergirl has the same powers that her cousin has.

Barry will also team up with a different version of himself from the alternate reality. The alternate version of Barry Allen has a Flash costume that is an altered version of one of Keaton’s Batsuits.

In the film, the heroes will team up to stop the Kryptonian villain General Zod (Michael Shannon). Zod previously appeared in the 2013 DC Extended Universe film Man of Steel, where he was killed by Superman (Henry Cavill). Just like Supergirl, Zod has the same powers as Superman.

The Flash was directed by Andy Muschietti, who previously directed both It films and 2013’s Mama. The film’s screenplay was written by Christina Hodson. Hodson previously wrote the 2020 DCEU film Birds of Prey, which starred Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. The film’s screen story was by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and Joby Harold.

The Flash is based on the 2011 comic book storyline Flashpoint by writer Geoff Johns and artist Andy Kubert. In the comic books, the Flashpoint storyline led to a reboot called The New 52. In January, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said that the film “resets the entire DC Universe.”

The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 16. The final trailer for the film can be watched below:

