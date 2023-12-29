The first 'Aquaman' movie is coming to Netflix in January

Jason Momoa’s version of Aquaman/Arthur Curry will have a new streaming home in 2024. Netflix has announced that 2018’s Aquaman will be available to watch on the streaming service starting on January 1.

The first Aquaman film follows Arthur after he helped save the world in 2017’s Justice League. Although Arthur’s father (Temuera Morrison) is a lighthouse keeper, Arthur’s mother is the Queen of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman), who is believed to be dead. Arthur’s mother also has another son named Orm (Patrick Wilson), who has become the King of Atlantis in her absence.

Arthur is later warned by Mera (Amber Heard), that Orm plans to destroy the surface world. The two then begin to work together to find the Trident of Atlan, which will allow Arthur to take his place as king. In addition to having to defeat Orm, who becomes Ocean Master, Aquaman must also go up against David Kane (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who blames the superhero for his father’s death. Kane is later given Atlantean technology by Orm to become Black Manta.

Aquaman also stars Williem Dafoe as Vulko, Arthur’s mentor, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, Mera’s father. The film was directed by James Wan.

The first Aquaman movie went on to make over $1 billion at the box office, making it the most financially successful film set in the DC Extended Universe. It is also the highest-grossing DC film. The only other DC films to make $1 billion are Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight (2008), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), and Todd Phillips’ Joker (2019).

A sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, was released earlier this month. The film was notable as being the final movie set in the DCEU. A new rebooted DC Universe is being developed by DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, which will launch on the big screen with Superman: Legacy in 2025.

Some DCEU cast members will reprise their roles in the new DCU, including Xolo Maridueña (Blue Beetle) and John Cena (Peacemaker). Earlier this month, when speaking about his potential future as Aquaman, Momoa said, “I don’t necessarily want it to be the end… [but] I don’t think it’s really, like, a choice.” He went on to say, “Right now, I’m like, ‘It’s not looking too good.’”

Recently, Safran, who is also a producer of both Aquaman films, said, “We’ll see what happens with [Momoa] beyond [Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom]. I know that Jason will always have a home at DC, and at Warner Bros.” Many DC Comics fans are hoping that Momoa will now play Lobo, an alien bounty hunter, in the new DCU.

Aquaman will join several other DCEU movies on Netflix, including Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where Momoa’s version of the character made his first appearance. In addition to several DCEU movies, Netflix is also the streaming home of multiple Arrowverse series, including Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl. The animated series Justice League Unlimited and The Batman are also available to watch on Netflix.

Aquaman will be available to stream on Netflix starting on January 1. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is currently playing in theaters.

