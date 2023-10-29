'Spider-Man: Far From Home' coming to Disney+ on Friday

Tom Holland’s second Spider-Man movie is swinging to a new home on streaming. Disney+ has announced that 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home will be available on the streaming service starting on Friday.

In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Holland’s Peter Parker goes on a school trip to Europe. During the trip, Peter hopes to get closer to MJ (Zendaya), despite competition from fellow classmate Brad Davis (Remy Hii). However, Spider-Man is soon recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to work with Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who claims to be from an alternate universe. Beck says that he needs Spider-Man’s help to defeat the Elementals, who are from his universe.

Throughout the film, Peter must also deal with trying to fill the shoes of his mentor Tony Stark/Iron Man, who sacrificed himself in Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Far From Home also stars Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, and Marisa Tomei as Peter’s aunt May Parker. J. K. Simmons also makes an appearance as J. Jonah Jameson. Simmon’s previously played a different version of the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, which starred Tobey Maguire, as well as the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the latest of Sony’s Spider-Man movies to be available to stream on Disney+. The steaming service already has 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, as well as Maguire’s trilogy and both of The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield. 2018’s Venom starring Tom Hardy is also available on the service.

