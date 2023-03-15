'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' images feature Miles Morales teaming up with heroes from the multiverse

Miles Morales/Spider-Man will soon be web-swinging back into movie theaters in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Empire Magazine has shared new images from the upcoming sequel. The film is scheduled to be released on June 2.

One of the images features Miles (Shameik Moore) with Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld). In the first film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Gwen was one of Miles’ classmates at Brooklyn Middle School. It was later revealed that Gwen also had spider powers and was from an alternate universe. She was one of the heroes who worked with Miles to stop the Kingpin/Wilson Fisk (Live Schreiber) and send the spider-powered heroes back to their own universes.

Another image has Spider-Man 2099/Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac) going up against the Vulture. Miguel appeared in the post-credit scene of the first film, and traveled to the world of the 1967-1970 Spider-Man animated series. Miguel O’Hara is from an alternate universe that is set in the year 2099.

The Vulture was previously featured in the 2017 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming, played by Michael Keaton. Keaton later reprised the role in 2022’s Morbius.

One of the other images features Miles and Gwen fighting alongside each other in a different universe. The image also includes the villain the Spot/Jonathan Ohnn, who is voiced by Jason Schwartzman. In the comic books, the Spot has the ability to open interdimensional portals, which he uses to travel and commit crimes. The character was previously adapted in the 1994-1998 Spider-Man: The Animated Series, voiced by Oliver Muirhead.

The cover for an upcoming issue of Empire Magazine features Miles and Gwen, as well as Spider-Men from other universes. One of them is the version from the Spider-Man Unlimited animated series, which aired on Fox Kids from 1999-2001. The series is considered a loose sequel Spider-Man: The Animated Series. In the series, Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Rino Romano) traveled to Counter-Earth, to rescue astronaut John Jameson (John Payne II) and bring him home. However, Jameson had begun working with a team to overthrow the High Evolutionary (Richard Newman) and the Knights of Wundagore, who had taken over that world. Throughout the series, Spider-Man worked with Jameson’s team to stop the High Evolutionary. He also had to deal the villains Venom (Brian Drummond) and Carnage (Michael Donovan), who followed Jameson to Counter-Earth.

The Spider-Man from Spider-Man Unlimited isn’t the only familiar version appearing in the film. The trailer for the film featured an appearance of the version from the 2018 PlayStation 4 video game Marvel’s Spider-Man. A poster for the film also shows the version from the animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man, which aired from 2008-2009.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson. The film’s screenplay was written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was released in 2018. The film went on to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. The multiverse was also explored in the live action film Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the film, Tom Holland’s version of Spider-Man/Peter Parker teamed up with the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions. In the film, the trio went up against villains from Maguire’s and Garfield’s films.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is scheduled to be released on June 2. A third film, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024.

