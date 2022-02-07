Watch
Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost reunite for Super Bowl ad

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. The married couple, who once made comedy skits on “Saturday Night Live," are reuniting onscreen for a new Super Bowl commercial. The 60-second ad launches Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, and will be televised during Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 3:57 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 15:57:55-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost once made comedy skits on “Saturday Night Live,” but now the married couple will reunite onscreen to dodge a mind-reading Alexa device in a new Super Bowl commercial. Johansson and Jost put their normal game-day routine at home into action with the help of the Amazon device. In the ad, the couple is initially in awe of Alexa’s functionalities, but then imagines a world where Alexa reads their thoughts on a daily basis. The commercial attempts to take a comical approach on the situation, which Jost believes every couple would “relate to on some level.” The 60-second ad launches Monday.

