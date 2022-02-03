Watch
Samuel L. Jackson to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards

Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
FILE - Actor Samuel L. Jackson appears at the premiere of the film "Captain Marvel" in London on Feb. 27, 2019. Jackson will receive the Chairman’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this month. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Samuel L. Jackson
Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 18:07:30-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Samuel L. Jackson will receive the Chairman’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this month. The NAACP on Thursday announced the selection of the 73-year-old actor.

The award is given to people who demonstrate “exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change.”

Previous recipients have included Tyler Perry, then-Sen. Barack Obama, Danny Glover, U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters and the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis. Jackson has appeared in more than 100 films. He is known for his portrayal of Jules in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” and as Gator Purify in Spike Lee’s “Jungle Fever.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
