'Rust' death sparks New Mexico gun safety bill for actors

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. A Republican New Mexico legislator wants movie actors and other film-set professionals to undergo state-sponsored gun-safety training after the death last year of a cinematographer from a gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin. State Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, announced he introduced a bill that would require all film set personnel who handle firearms to complete a safety class offered by the New Mexico Game and Fish Department. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Posted at 10:47 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 22:47:10-05

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican New Mexico legislator wants movie actors and other film-set professionals to undergo state-sponsored gun-safety training after the death last year of a cinematographer from a gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin.

State Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell on Monday announced he introduced a bill that would require all acting and film production personnel where firearms are present to complete a safety class offered by the New Mexico Game and Fish Department.

It was unclear whether the Democrat-led Legislature will bring the bill up for debate and a possible vote during a 30-day legislative session that ends Feb. 17. Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun contained a live round.

