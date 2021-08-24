Watch
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

Victoria Will/Victoria Will/Invision/AP
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones poses for a portrait on Monday, November 14, 2016, in New York, New York. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP)
Posted at 12:43 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 12:56:53-04

LONDON — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, according to his publicist.

Bernard Doherty told The Associated Press and the BBC on Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

The drummer provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century.

In his statement, Doherty said privacy is being requested for Watts’ family, band members and close friends during this difficult time.

