Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

LONDON — Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has died at the age of 80, according to his publicist.

Bernard Doherty told The Associated Press and the BBC on Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

The drummer provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones’ songs for more than half a century.

The publicist said, "Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his

In his statement, Doherty said privacy is being requested for Watts’ family, band members and close friends during this difficult time.