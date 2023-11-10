Pixar releases new trailer for 'Inside Out 2'

The characters from Inside Out are returning to the big screen. Pixar has released a new trailer for the upcoming sequel Inside Out 2. The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 14, 2024.

The Inside Out movies follow the emotions of a young girl named Riley. The group of emotions consists of Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira).

The trailer shows that Riley is now 13 years old. The group of emotions also meet a new emotion, Anxiety, who is voiced by Maya Hawke. The trailer also shows that the arrival of Anxiety leads to many changes in Riley’s mind. However, Anxiety isn’t the only new emotion that the group of characters will meet.

“Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Inside Out 2 director Kelsey Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

The first Inside Out movie was released in 2015. It followed Riley’s emotions after her family relocated from Minnesota to San Francisco for her father’s new job. The film went on to win an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. It was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Inside Out 2 isn’t the only upcoming sequel coming from Pixar. The studio is developing a fifth installment in the Toy Story series. The last film, Toy Story 4, was released in 2019.

Inside Out 2 is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 14, 2024. The trailer for the film can be watched below:

