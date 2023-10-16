Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Paw Patrol Live! returns to Grand Rapids this spring

Paw Patrol Live
ASM Global
Paw Patrol Live
Posted at 1:57 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 13:57:12-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Paw Patrol is coming back to Grand Rapids with another live show!

Ryder and his team are back in The Great Pirate Adventure, and this time the pups are on the search for hidden treasure.

The show will be held at DeVos Performance Hall on March 12–13, 2024, venue officials say.

Tickets go on sale online Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Paw Patrol Live! Is a family-friendly, Broadway-style show that has been seen in 40 countries by more than 4.3 million guests, according to ASM Global.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book