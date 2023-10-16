Paw Patrol Live! returns to Grand Rapids this spring

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Paw Patrol is coming back to Grand Rapids with another live show!

Ryder and his team are back in The Great Pirate Adventure, and this time the pups are on the search for hidden treasure.

The show will be held at DeVos Performance Hall on March 12–13, 2024, venue officials say.

Tickets go on sale online Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m.

Paw Patrol Live! Is a family-friendly, Broadway-style show that has been seen in 40 countries by more than 4.3 million guests, according to ASM Global.

