Original Harley Quinn voice actress Arleen Sorkin dies at 67

Arleen Sorkin, who voiced Harley Quinn in Batman: The Animated Series, has died. She was 67 years old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sorkin passed away on Thursday. She is survived by her husband, Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd, and their two children.

Harley Quinn was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. Dini said that character was inspired by Sorkin. Harley was first introduced in the episode “Joker’s Favor,” which aired on Fox Kids on September 11, 1992. Although she was only supposed to appear in one episode as the Joker’s (Mark Hamill) henchwoman, the character continued to appear throughout the series. The 1993 episode “Harley and Ivy” introduced the friendship between Harley and Poison Ivy (Diane Pershing).

Sorkin later reprised the role of Harley Quinn in the follow-up series The New Batman Adventures, which aired on Kids’ WB from 1997-1999. One notable episode, “Mad Love,” was based on the comic book of the same name by Dini and Timm, which told Harley’s origin story. The story revealed that at one time, she was Dr. Harleen Quinzel, who was the Joker’s psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum. However, she later fell in love with the Clown Prince of Crime, and became a villain herself.

Sorkin also appeared as Harley in Superman: The Animated Series, Static Shock, and Justice League. She also voiced the character in the 2000 direct-to-video animated film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker.

Sorkin later voiced Harley Quinn in the 2009 video game Batman: Arkham Asylum, which also featured her Batman: The Animated Series co-stars Kevin Conroy (Batman) and Hamill (Joker). The game was also written by Dini. Sorkin’s final appearance as Harley Quinn was in the video game DC Universe Online.

One of Sorkin’s other roles was as Calliope Jones in NBC’s soap opera Days of Our Lives. Sorkin played the character from 1984-1990. She later reprised the role in 1992 and 2006. Her final appearance in the series was in 2010.

Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, posted on X:



Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin. Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend. 🙏 Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones. 💔 pic.twitter.com/g1Mb3BWoKn — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 27, 2023

Tara Strong, who voiced Batgirl in The New Batman Adventures and succeeded Sorkin as Harley Quinn in the Batman: Arkham games, posted on X:



Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character. I was in awe as #Batgirl watching her alongside @MarkHamill & Kevin. Sending love to her family #RipArleenSorkin ❤️🖤 🦇 pic.twitter.com/8zQdHsyOyM — tara strong (@tarastrong) August 26, 2023

Patrick Schumacker, who co-developed Max's Harley Quinn animated series, posted on X:



Can’t imagine Harley would have become what she’s become without Ms. Sorkin. Rest in peace to a legendary artist. pic.twitter.com/ujVLBVqMfj — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) August 26, 2023

James Gunn, DC Studios co-CEO and The Suicide Squad director, posted on Instagram:



Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube