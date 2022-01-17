Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Official: Alec Baldwin surrenders phone for shooting probe

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Alec Baldwin performs emcee duties at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall. A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Baldwin’s phone was turned over Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, to authorities in New York's Suffolk County and that information from the phone will be provided to investigators. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Alec Baldwin
Posted at 4:55 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-17 16:55:23-05

SANTA FE, N.M. — Alec Baldwin has surrendered his cellphone as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on a New Mexico film set last fall. A Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Baldwin’s phone was turned over Friday to authorities in New York’s Suffolk County and that information from the phone will be provided to investigators.

They obtained a search warrant last month for the phone’s contents in their investigation into the Oct. 21 shooting on set for “Rust.” Baldwin was an actor and co-producer for the production. Authorities have said Baldwin’s prop revolver discharged a live round during a rehearsal, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630.png

Morning News