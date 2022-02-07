Watch
New this week: Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez and Puppy Bowl

This combination of photos shows promotional art for “Power Book IV: Force,” a series premiering Feb. 6 on Starz, left, "The Girl Before," a series premiering Feb. 10 on HBO Max, center, and "I want You Back," a film premiering Feb. 11 on Amazon Prime Video. (Starx/HBO Max/Amazon Prime Video via AP)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 15:52:23-05

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Spoon and Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez starring in the Valentine's Day romantic comedy “Marry Me,” and Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo being thrilling in HBO Max’s “The Girl Before.” Amazon Studios, too, has its own prominent rom-com offering, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate. In “I Want You Back,” they play a pair of dumped 30-somethings stewing over their breakups. And Puppy Bowl is back! The event rides the coattails of that other, puppy-less bowl game and for the good cause of showcasing animal shelters, their dedicated staffers and the furry residents in need of homes.

