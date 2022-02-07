New this week: Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez and Puppy Bowl

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Spoon and Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez starring in the Valentine's Day romantic comedy “Marry Me,” and Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo being thrilling in HBO Max’s “The Girl Before.” Amazon Studios, too, has its own prominent rom-com offering, starring Charlie Day and Jenny Slate. In “I Want You Back,” they play a pair of dumped 30-somethings stewing over their breakups. And Puppy Bowl is back! The event rides the coattails of that other, puppy-less bowl game and for the good cause of showcasing animal shelters, their dedicated staffers and the furry residents in need of homes.