New 'The Flash' trailer features different Batmen and General Zod

Barry Allen/The Flash teams up with different Batmen, Supergirl, and another version of himself in a new trailer for The Flash. DC has released the second trailer for the upcoming superhero film, which is scheduled to be released on June 16.

In the film, The Flash goes back in time to prevent the death of his mother Nora Allen (Maribel Verdú). However, this causes reality to change and creates a world without people who have powers.

Miller’s first appearance as Barry Allen in the DC Extended Universe was in director Zack Snyder’s 2016 film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Miller also appeared as the Flash in Suicide Squad and 2017’s Justice League. On television, Miller appeared in The CW’s Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in a scene with Grant Gustin’s version of the character. Their most recent appearance as the Flash was in the season finale of HBO Max’s Peacemaker. Miller will also play another version of Barry Allen/The Flash from the new reality.

The film will also star Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Keaton is reprising the role from director Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). The trailer features a callback to Keaton’s first Batman film where his version of Bruce Wayne asks “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts.”

In addition to Keaton, the film will also feature Ben Affleck as the DCEU version of Batman/Bruce Wayne. Affleck previously played the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, and Justice League. In Justice League, Bruce Wayne was the one who recruited Barry to join the superhero team.

The Flash will also team-up with Supergirl/Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle) in the film. In the comic books, Supergirl is Superman’s cousin. However, unlike her cousin, who left Krypton as a baby, Kara left the dying planet as a teenager.

Kiersey Clemons will also appear as Iris West, who is Barry’s love interest. Clemons previously appeared as the character in director Zack Snyder’s 2021 director’s cut of Justice League. Iris West was previously played by Paula Marshall in the 1990-1991 The Flash television series, and by Candice Patton in The CW’s Arrowverse.

In the film, both versions of the Flash, Keaton’s Batman, and Supergirl will go up against the Kryptonian villain General Zod (Michael Shannon). Shannon previously played the character in Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel, which was the first installment of the DCEU.

The Flash was directed by Andy Muschietti. Muschietti previously directed 2017’s It, the sequel It Chapter Two (2019), and 2013’s Mama. The film’s screenplay was written by Christina Hodson. Hodson previously wrote the script for the 2020 DCEU film Birds of Prey. The screen story was written by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, and Joby Harold.

When announcing the slate of the new DC Universe in January, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said that The Flash “resets the entire DC Universe.” The Flash will be followed by the DCEU films Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Superman: Legacy, which Gunn described as “The true beginning of the DCU,” will be released on July 11, 2025. The new DC Universe version of Batman will be introduced in the upcoming film The Brave and the Bold. Robert Pattinson’s version of Batman will also return to the big screen in The Batman Part II, which is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025.

The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 16. The new trailer for the film can be watched below:

