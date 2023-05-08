New 'The Flash' movie posters feature Supergirl and Michael Keaton's Batmobile

DC Comics fans have a new look at three of the heroes from the upcoming film The Flash. Three new posters have been released featuring the Flash (Ezra Miller), Batman (Michael Keaton), and Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

All three posters say “Worlds Collide,” at the top with the Flash emblem. The new posters can be scrolled through in the Instagram post below:

The poster with the Flash features Barry Allen in his new superhero costume for the film. In the film, Barry goes back in time to prevent the death of his mother. However, this changes the timeline and creates a new world without people who have powers. Barry will also team-up with a different version of himself from the altered timeline.

Miller’s version of Barry Allen was introduced in the DC Extended Universe in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016). The character also appeared in Suicide Squad (2016) and Justice League (2017). On television, Miller reprised the role in The CW’s Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and the season finale of HBO Max’s Peacemaker.

The Batman poster features the Dark Knight in the Batcave with the Batmobile. This version of the Batmobile was last seen in Batman Returns (1992), where it needed to be repaired after it was chased by police when the Penguin (Danny DeVito) framed Batman for the murder of Ice Princess (Cristi Conaway).

The Flash will be the first time that Keaton has played Batman since Batman Returns. After Tim Burton was replaced by Joel Schumacher as director of the Batman films, Keaton left the franchise. The character was then played by Val Kilmer in Batman Forever (1995) and George Clooney in Batman & Robin (1997). The Flash will ignore Schumacher’s films and follow Batman after the events of Batman Returns. Keaton also appeared in the Batgirl film that was going to be released on HBO Max. However, the film’s release was canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery in August 2022.

Keaton’s version of the Dark Knight also appeared in the 2021-2022 comic book series Batman ’89, which was an alternate continuation of Burton’s first two films. The series was written Sam Hamm, who co-wrote the screenplay for Batman (1989) and the story for Batman Returns. The comic book’s art was by Joe Quinones.

Along with Keaton, Ben Affleck will also appear in the film as the DCEU version of Batman/Bruce Wayne. In Justice League, Affleck’s Bruce Wayne was the one to recruit Barry to join the superhero team.

The Supergirl poster features the Girl of Steel flying above Keaton's Wayne Manor. The Flash will be Supergirl’s first appearance in the DCEU. In the comic books, Supergirl is Superman’s cousin, who also left the planet Krypton before its destruction. In the DCEU, Superman was played by Henry Cavill.

In The Flash, the heroes will go up against the Kryptonian villain General Zod (Michael Shannon). Zod previously appeared in director Zack Snyder’s 2013 film Man of Steel, where he fought Superman.

The Flash was directed by Andy Muschietti. The film’s script was written by Christina Hodson, who also wrote the DCEU film Birds of Prey (2020). The movie is based on the 2011 comic book storyline Flashpoint by writer Geoff Johns and artist Andy Kubert.

In January, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn said that The Flash “resets the entire DC Universe.” After The Flash, a new version of Superman will be introduced in Superman: Legacy, which will be released on July 11, 2025. A new version of Batman will be introduced in the film The Brave and the Bold.

The Flash is scheduled to be released on June 16.

