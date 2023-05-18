New season of 'Futurama' will premiere on Hulu on July 24

“Good news, everyone!” Fry, Leela, Bender, and the rest of the Planet Express crew are returning to television this summer. Hulu has announced that a new season of Futurama will premiere on the streaming service on July 24.

According to Variety, the new season will have 10 episodes, which will be released weekly on Mondays. A revival of the series for Hulu was announced in February 2022.

Futurama follows Philip J. Fry (Billy West), a delivery boy from the 20th century, who accidentally freezes himself and wakes up in the 31st century. In the future, Fry becomes best friends with a robot named Bender (John DiMaggio). He also meets and falls in love with Leela (Katey Sagal). The three work for the Planet Express delivery company, which is run by Fry’s distant nephew, Professor Farnsworth (also voiced by West).

The other Planet Express employees are Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr), Dr. Zoidbeg (West), and Amy Wong (Lauren Tom).

Throughout the series, the Planet Express crew often run into Captain Zapp Brannigan (West) and his lieutenant Kif Kroker (Maurice LaMarche).

Futurama was created by Matt Groening, who also created The Simpsons. The series was developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, who wrote multiple episodes of The Simpsons.

Futurama premiered on FOX in 1999 and aired on the network for four seasons. In 2008, the series was revived in a direct-to-video animated film titled Futurama: Bender’s Big Score. It was followed by the direct-to-video films Futurama: The Beast with a Billion Backs (2008), Futurama: Bender’s Game (2009), and Futurama: Into the Wild Green Yonder (2009). The series returned with new episodes on Comedy Central in 2010. New episodes continued to air on Comedy Central until 2013.

The Futurama characters have had multiple cameos on The Simpsons. In 2014, a crossover episode titled “Simpsorama” aired as part of The Simpsons Season 26.

The next season of Futurama will premiere on Hulu on July 24. A teaser trailer for the season can be watched below:

