New live action 'Snow White' image shows Rachel Zegler as Disney's original princess

Disney fans have a new look at West Side Story star Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Disney (via Variety) has released a new image from the upcoming live action Snow White film, showing Zegler as the princess.

In the image, Zegler is wearing a costume similar to the one the character wore in the original animated film. The image also shows Snow White with the seven dwarfs: Doc, Grumpy, Sleepy, Happy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey.

In addition to Zegler, the live action Snow White will also star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, who is Snow White’s stepmother. In the original animated film, the Queen decides to have the young princess killed after she becomes jealous of Snow White’s beauty.

The film will also feature Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman. In the animated film, the Huntsman is hired by the Queen to murder Snow White. However, he instead warns the princess about her stepmother’s plan, leading Snow White to run away. Andrew Burnap will play Jonathan, a new character created for the live action version.

Snow White was directed by Marc Webb. Webb’s previous work includes The Only Living Boy in New York (2017), Gifted (2017), and both of The Amazing Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield. The film’s screenplay was written by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Gerwig recently co-wrote and directed Barbie, which starred Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and has gone on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year.

The animated Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs film was released in 1937, and starred Adriana Caselotti as the princess. It was the first animated feature film produced by Walt Disney. Disney later received an honorary Oscar for the film, which featured one large statue and seven smaller ones. Since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Walt Disney Animation Studios has continued to produce animated feature films. The studio’s next animated film, Wish, is scheduled to be released on November 22.

The live action remake of Snow White is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 21, 2025.

