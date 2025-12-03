Spotify Wrapped is here. Here's who topped the charts

Spotify Wrapped is here, the yearly reminder of what we streamed nonstop — and what everyone else did, too.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Since 2016, Spotify Wrapped has been giving users an annual listening report to commemorate the top songs, artists, podcasts and more that they listened to over the course of that year.

And while it's fun to find out what you were listening to over the past year, it can be even more interesting to see what everyone else was loving too. That's why many users share their Spotify Wrapped report on social media to compare listening habits with friends and family.

Where can I find my Spotify Wrapped?

Your personal look at what you streamed during 2025 should appear at the top of the home screen of your Spotify app. But the company reminded users to make sure their app is up-to-date, or it may not pop up.

Top artists of 2025 (Global)



Bad Bunny Taylor Swift The Weeknd Drake Billie Eilish

Most-streamed songs of 2025 (Global)

“Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish “APT.” by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars “Ordinary” by Alex Warren “DtMF” by Bad Bunny

Most-streamed albums of 2025 (Global)



DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS by Bad Bunny KPop Demon Hunters (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film) by KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish SOS Deluxe: LANA by SZA Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Top podcasts (Global)



The Joe Rogan Experience The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett The Mel Robbins Podcast Call Her Daddy This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

To see all of Spotify's top streaming lists of 2025, click here.

