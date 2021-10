NOVI, Mich. — Giancarlo Esposito has four daughters. They didn't like seeing Moff Gideon rough up The Child, Grogu, throughout 'The Mandalorian.'

"And I was like, 'Mmm hmm. I will squash that little, big-eared [expletive],'" he said.

The actor talked with Brad Galli at Motor City Comic Con on Saturday.