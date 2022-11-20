'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank, who played Tommy Oliver in the series, has died. The actor was 49 years old.

According to Deadline, a cause of death has not been revealed.

“He loved his family his family, friends, and fans very much,” a representative for Frank said to People. “He will be truly missed.”

Frank’s Tommy Oliver was introduced in the 17th episode of the first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, which aired on Fox Kids in 1993. In his first appearance, Tommy was put under a spell by the villain Rita Repulsa (played by Machiko Soga and voiced by Barbara Goodson), and was given the powers of the Green Ranger and control of the Dragonzord. During the five-part “Green with Evil” storyline, the Green Ranger was an enemy to the Power Rangers. At the conclusion of the storyline, the Rangers freed Tommy from Rita’s spell and he joined the team.

Tommy would later lose his powers as the Green Ranger in the second season of the series, and leave the team. However, he returned a few episodes later as the White Ranger and controlled the White Tigerzord. After Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott/the Red Ranger) left the series, Tommy took over as the leader of the team.

Frank also played Tommy in the 1995 film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. The film was directed by Bryan Spicer and featured Paul Freeman as the villain Ivan Ooze. For the fourth season of television series, it was rebranded as Power Rangers Zeo. The season also gave the Rangers new suits and Zords, with Tommy becoming the Red Zeo Ranger.

A second film, Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, was released in 1997, showing Tommy becoming the Red Turbo Ranger. The film was directed by David Winning and Shuki Levy, and featured Hilary Shepard Turner as the villain Divatox. The movie’s storyline led into the television series’ fifth season titled Power Rangers Turbo. In the 19th episode of the season, Tommy retired from being a Power Ranger and chose T.J. Johnson (Selwyn Ward) to be the new Red Turbo Ranger.

In 2002, Frank reprised the role of Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers Wild Force episode “Forever Red.” The episode featured 10 Red Rangers teaming up, with Tommy as the Red Zeo Ranger.

Frank returned as a main cast member to the franchise in the 2004 season Power Rangers Dino Thunder, which aired on ABC Kids and Toon Disney’s Jetix block. In the season, Tommy is a high school science teacher who mentors Conner McKnight (James Napier), Ethan James (Kevin Duhaney), and Kira Ford (Emma Lahana) as a new group of Power Rangers. Tommy himself becomes a Ranger again as the Black Dino Ranger.

Frank would later reprise the role as a guest star in 2014 for an episode of Power Rangers Super Megaforce. His final appearance as Tommy Oliver was in a 2018 episode of Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel. Frank also made a cameo appearance in the 2017 reboot film Power Rangers, along with Mighty Morphin Power Rangers co-star Amy Jo Johnson.

Outside of Power Rangers, Frank’s other work includes 2007’s The Junior Defenders, Cartoon Network’s We Bare Bears, and the animated web series Transformers: Titans Return.

Frank his survived by his four children.

Walter Emanuel Jones, who played Zack Taylor/the first Black Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers posted on Instagram:

Amy Jo Johnson, who played Kimberly Hart/the first Pink Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers posted on Instagram:

Paul Schrier, who played the comedy relief character Bulk Bulkmeier in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Zeo, and Power Rangers Turbo posted on Twitter:

David Fielding, who was the original actor to play Zordon in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, posted on Twitter:

At a loss. Truly.



Suicide Hotlines:



USA: 988

Australia: 131114

France: 0145394000

Germany: 08001810771

New Zealand: 1737

United Kingdom: 0800 689 5652

Canada: 1 (833) 456 4566

Brazil Emergency: 188

Ireland: +4408457909090

Italy: 800860022

Japan: 810352869090

Mexico: 5255102550 pic.twitter.com/GWodHEoPdz — DJFielding (Zordon) (@DavidJFielding) November 20, 2022

Karan Ashely, who played Aisha Campbell/the second Yellow Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, posted on Instagram:

Steve Cardenas, who played Rocky DeSantos/the second Red Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and the Blue Ranger in Power Rangers Zeo, posted on Instagram:

Blake Foster, who played Justin Stewart/the Blue Ranger in Power Rangers Turbo, posted on Instagram:

Kevin Duhaney, who played Ethan James/the Blue Ranger in Power Rangers Dino Thunder, posted on Twitter:

RIP @jdfffn you've had a massive impact on so many lives including mine and I'll always appreciate you. Thank you for guiding me through this Power Ranger experience from the very beginning. 🥺💙🕊💚😭 pic.twitter.com/4lHQfxq7XO — 𝕂𝔼𝕍𝕀ℕ 𝕂𝔻 𝔻𝕌ℍ𝔸ℕ𝔼𝕐 (@TheKidKD) November 20, 2022

The Power Rangers Twitter account posted:

All of Ranger Nation is deeply saddened by the loss of Jason David Frank. JDF brought countless smiles to fans over the years and will be greatly missed. May the Power protect him, always. 💚 — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) November 20, 2022

