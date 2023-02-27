Marvel's 'Rogers: The Musical' coming to Disney California Adventure this summer

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will soon be able to see Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure. Disney Parks has released a teaser for the musical, which is coming to the park this summer.

Rogers: The Musical is described as a short one-act musical. It will be at Disney California Adventure for a limited time. The teaser features a woman who looks similar to Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), who is Captain America/Steve Roger’s (Chris Evans) love interest in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the teaser, she holds a playbill for the musical and walks into Hyperion Theater, which is located in the Hollywood Land section of the theme park. The teaser can be watched below:

A timeless story of a timeless hero! 🇺🇸 💫 A short one-act musical is coming for a limited time this summer to Disney California Adventure Park! Stay tuned for more details🤩 pic.twitter.com/N8Ugh54LsU — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 23, 2023

Rogers: The Musical was featured in the first episode of the Disney+ series Hawkeye. In the episode, Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) watched the musical with his family. The play recreated Captain America and the Avengers battling the Chitauri in New York from 2012’s The Avengers. It also featured Ant-Man, even though the character didn’t actually fight in the battle. The musical was also featured in a post-credit scene in Hawkeye’s season finale.

Captain America/Steve Rogers was introduced in the MCU in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, which is set during World War II. In the film, Steve is selected by Abraham Erskine (Stanley Tucci) to be part of the super-soldier program. After Erskine is assassinated, Steve is left as the only super soldier. During the war, he takes up the mantle Captain America and works with a team, which includes his friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), to stop the Red Skull (Hugo Weaving). After a battle against the Red Skull in an aircraft carrying weapons of mass destruction, Steve decides to sacrifice himself by crashing the craft into the water. However, he is found decades later frozen in the Arctic, and wakes up in the present.

Jay Maidment/Disney/Marvel via AP FILE - This file photo provided by Disney/Marvel shows Chris Evans as Captain America/Steve Rogers, in the new film, "Avengers: Age Of Ultron." Evans suggested his run as Captain America is done. The filmmakers controlling the Avengers’ fates say he shouldn’t shelve the shield just yet.

Captain America later became one of the original members of the Avengers, along with Iron Man/Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), the Hulk/Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Hawkeye. Evans reprised the role of Captain America in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018). Steve Rogers’ story concluded in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. After defeating the villain Thanos (Josh Brolin), Steve went back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their proper times. He then decided to return to the 1940s and marry Peggy Carter. In the present, an elderly Steve gave his shield to his friend and ally Sam Wilson/The Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

Although Steve Rogers’ story has concluded, the Captain America mantle has continued in the MCU. At the beginning of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam decided not to take up the mantle, and the U.S. government chose John Walker (Wyatt Russell) to be the new Captain America. After Walker kills a defenseless member of the terrorist group known as the Flag Smashers, Sam and Bucky stop Walker and take the shield back. In the season finale, Sam takes up the mantle of Captain America and helps stop the Flag Smashers.

Mackie will return as Captain America/Sam Wilson in the upcoming film Captain America: New World Order. The film will also star Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader/Samuel Sterns. Nelson previously played the character in the 2008 MCU film The Incredible Hulk, which starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. Harrison Ford will also appear in the film as Thaddeus Ross. The character was previously played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by William Hurt, who passed away in 2022. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that Ross would be president of the United States in the film. Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024

Rogers: The Musical will be coming to Disney California Adventure this summer for a limited time.

