Marvel star Sebastian Stan will play Donald Trump in upcoming film 'The Apprentice'

One of Sebastian Stan’s next roles will be as young Donald Trump. According to Deadline, Stan has been cast as Trump in the upcoming film The Apprentice.

The film will follow Trump in the 1970s and 1980s, as he works to build his real estate business in New York. The Apprentice is described as a mentor-protégé story between Trump and attorney Roy Cohn, who will be played by Jeremy Strong.

Stan is well-known for playing Captain America/Steve Roger’s best friend James “Bucky” Barnes/the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. Stan will reprise the role in the upcoming MCU film Thunderbolts, which is scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025.

Outside of the MCU, Stan’s other work includes Dumb Money (2023), Sharper (2023), and Fresh (2022).

Strong is well-known for playing Kendall Roy in HBO's Succession. His other work includes Armageddon Time (2022) and The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020).

In addition to Stan and Strong, the film will also star Maria Bakalova as Trump’s first wife: Ivana. Bakalova’s previous work includes The Honeymoon (2022), The Bubble (2022), and Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022).

The Apprentice will be directed by Ali Abbasi. Abassi’s previous directing work includes Holy Spider (2022), Border (2018), as well as two episodes of HBO’s The Last of Us. The film’s screenplay was written by Gabriel Sherman. Sherman previously wrote the 2014 book The Loudest Voice in the Room, which was about former Fox News president Roger Ailes. In 2019, the book was adapted into a limited series for Showtime, which starred Russell Crowe as Ailes.

The Apprentice is currently in production. A release date for the film has not yet been announced.

