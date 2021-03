(WXYZ) — Looking for a new cocktail for St. Patrick's Day? Nicholas Britsky has you covered. Posted below is his recipe for boozy shamrock shakes. Enjoy.

For more recipes, visit http://www.nickdrinks.com/

Boozy Shamrock Shakes

- 3/4 cup vanilla ice cream

- 1/8 cup heavy cream

- 2oz Peppermint Schnapps

- 1 tsp of Matcha Powdered Tea (or 6 drops food coloring)

- More whip cream for topping

- Blend everything until smooth. Pour into tall glass. Top with Whipped Cream and enjoy