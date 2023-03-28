Liv Tyler returning as Betty Ross in Marvel's 'Captain America: New World Order'

Liv Tyler is returning as Betty Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tyler will appear in the upcoming MCU film Captain America: New World Order.

Tyler previously played Betty Ross in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, which starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. Betty was Bruce’s girlfriend before his exposure to gamma radiation turned him into the Hulk. In the film, the two were reunited five years after Bruce left his former life and went on the run. Betty later went on the run with Bruce to help him find a cure from turning into the Hulk. She also tried to keep him hidden from her father, General Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt).

At the end of the film, Bruce went back to being on the run without her. After The Incredible Hulk, Mark Ruffalo took over the role of Bruce Banner in the MCU, starting with 2012’s The Avengers.

Betty Ross isn’t the only character from The Incredible Hulk who will return in Captain America: New World Order. Tim Blake Nelson will also reprise his role as Samuel Sterns. Sterns is a fellow scientist that Bruce asked to help him find a cure from turning into the Hulk. Sterns later helped Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) turn himself into the Abomination. This led to an accident that began Sterns’ transformation into the villain known as the Leader.

Thunderbolt Ross will also appear in the film, played by Harrison Ford. Ford is taking over the role following Hurt’s death in 2022. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that Thunderbolt Ross will be the President of the United States in the film.

Captain America: New World Order will star Anthony Mackie as Captain America/Sam Wilson. At the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, an elderly Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) passed the shield and mantle of Captain America to Sam. Although Sam was initially hesitant, the conclusion of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed him taking up the mantle.

The film will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres and Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, who are reprising their roles from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Shira Haas will also appear in the film as Sabra.

Captain America: New World Order will be directed by Julius Onah. Onah previously directed 2019’s Luce, 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox, and 2015’s The Girl Is in Trouble. The film’s screenplay was written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson. Spellman was the head writer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Musson wrote the show’s fifth episode “Truth.”

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.

