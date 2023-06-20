'Kraven the Hunter' trailer shows Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the Marvel Comics villain

One of Spider-Man’s villains will soon star in his own movie. Sony Pictures Entertainment has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Kraven the Hunter. The movie is scheduled to be released on October 6.

The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven/Sergei Kravinoff. Johnson previously played Quicksilver in the 2015 Marvel Cinematic Universe film Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Kraven the Hunter was created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, and was first introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #15. On television, the character previously appeared in Spider-Man: The Animated Series (voiced by Gregg Berger), The Spectacular Spider-Man (voiced by Eric Vesbit), and Ultimate Spider-Man (voiced by Diedrich Bader).

The trailer also featured footage of Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Kraven’s love interest. It also showed Russell Crowe as Kraven’s father.

The movie will also star Fred Hechinger as the Chameleon, another Spider-Man villain who is also Kraven’s half-brother. The Chameleon was also created by Lee and Ditko, and first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #1.

The end of the trailer also showed Alessandro Nivola’s character transforming into the Rhino. The Rhino is another Spider-Man villain, created by Lee and John Romita Sr., who was first introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #41. In the comic books, Rhino’s alter ego is Aleksei Sytsevich. The character previously appeared in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, where he was played by Paul Giamatti.

The film was directed by J. C. Chandor. Chandor previously directed Triple Frontier (2019), A Most Violent Year (2014), and All Is Lost (2013). The screenplay was written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. Marcum and Holloway previously co-wrote the screenplays for Iron Man (2008) and Punisher: War Zone (2008).

Kraven the Hunter will be latest installment in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The franchise includes the Venom films starring Tom Hardy, and last year’s Morbius starring Jared Leto. Although the franchise is separate from the MCU, there have been a few crossovers. Tom Holland appeared as Spider-Man/Peter Parker on a TV screen in a post-credit scene for 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Hardy appeared as Eddie Brock in a post-credit scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Michael Keaton appeared as the Vulture in the post-credit scenes for Morbius, reprising his role from 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Kraven the Hunter is scheduled to be released on October 6. The new trailer for the film can be watched below:

