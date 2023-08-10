'King of the Hill' star Johnny Hardwick dies at 64

Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale Gribble in King of the Hill, has died. He was 64 years old.

According to Deadline, Hardwick died at his home in Austin, Texas on Tuesday.

In King of the Hill, Dale Gribble is an exterminator, who is well-known for being a conspiracy theorist. He is married to Nancy Hicks-Gribble (Ashley Gardner). Dale also has a son named Joseph (voiced by Brittany Murphy and later Breckin Meyer), although Joseph’s biological father is actually John Redcorn (voiced by Victor Aaron and later Jonathan Joss).

Dale is friends with Hank Hill (Mike Judge), Bill Dauterive (Stephen Root), and Boomhauer (also voiced by Judge). The four are often shown drinking beer together in the alley behind Hank’s house.

Hardwick was also a producer for King of the Hill, and wrote several episodes of the series.

King of the Hill, which was created by Judge and Greg Daniels, premiered on FOX in 1997. The series’ original run concluded in 2010. In January, a King of the Hill revival was ordered by Hulu, with Hardwick expected to reprise the role. However, he did not finish recording the new season before his death.

“Johnny Hardwick was an incredibly beloved member of the King of the Hill family, whose tremendous talent, brilliant humor and friendship will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to work with him over the past 25 years,” 20th Television Animation and Hulu said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to his friends and family as we mourn the loss of one of the animation greats. His voice gave life to one of our most iconic characters, and he will be truly missed.”

