Kevin James announces Oct. 1 tour date in Grand Rapids

Posted at 2:51 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 14:51:42-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kevin James is coming to Grand Rapids!

The actor and comedian announced his upcoming The Irregardless Tour Monday, and he is scheduled to perform at DeVos Performance Hall Sunday, Oct. 1.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, March 3 on the venue's website, according to ASM Grand Rapids.

James is best known for his starring role on CBS’s The King of Queens, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, Here Comes the Boom and Zookeeper. He has acted in numerous films alongside Adam Sandler, including Grown Ups, Pixels and I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry.

