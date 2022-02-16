Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra to perform 'E.T.' live Feb. 18

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — E.T. The Extra Terrestrial turns 40 this year, and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra (KSO) is celebrating with a concert this Friday!

The orchestra says the movie will play on a large screen while KSO performs the musical score by John Williams, led by Conductor Daniel Brier.

The show starts at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18 at Miller Auditorium.

KSO says the show was originally scheduled for 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. We’re told tickets for the 2020 show will not apply to Friday’s show. Call 269-349-7759 for more information.

Purchase tickets here or by calling 269-250-6984.

KSO tells us masks and proof of vaccination are required to attend all concerts for their 2021–22 season. View their safety policy here.

