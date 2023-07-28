Josh Gates to give Halloween-themed presentation in Grand Rapids Oct. 22

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Josh Gates will host an evening of frights and cultural lore in Grand Rapids this fall.

The host of Discovery Channel’s Expedition Unknown and Expedition X is coming to DeVos Performance Hall Sunday, Oct. 22.

Josh will take audiences on a deep dive through the paranormal with retellings of unexplained phenomena during his adventures and local tales of mysterious creatures that defy explanation.

Listeners will be left astounded and curious, ready to embark on investigations of their own!

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. through the venue's website, according to ASM Global.

We're told limited meet-and-greet options will be made available.

