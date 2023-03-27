'Joker' sequel set photo shows Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn costume

DC Comics fans have a new look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gaga was photographed as the character while filming the movie in New York City on Saturday. Joker: Folie á Deux is scheduled to be released on October 4, 2024.

The photo shows Harley Quinn with officers from the Gotham City Police Department. The costume’s red jacket and diamond pattern is reminiscent of her classic look in Batman: The Animated Series. Her eye makeup is similar to the makeup design worn by the Joker (Joaquin Phoenix).

Gaga announced that she would play Harley Quinn in the Joker sequel in August.

In the comic books, Dr. Harleen Quinzel was a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum. However, when she tried to rehabilitate the Joker, she instead fell in love with him and became Harley Quinn. She would then go on to assist the Joker in committing his crimes in Gotham City.

Harley Quinn was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series, which aired on Fox Kids from 1992-1995. In the series, Harley was voiced by Arleen Sorkin. Her first appearance was in the 1992 episode “Joker’s Favor.” Dini and Timm later wrote the 1993 comic book The Batman Adventures: Mad Love, which told Harley’s origin story. The comic was later adapted into a 1999 episode of The New Batman Adventures.

Sorkin later reprised the role of Harley Quinn in the 2009 video game Batman: Arkham Asylum. The game also starred Kevin Conroy as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Mark Hamill the Joker, who reprised their roles from Batman: The Animated Series. In the sequels Batman: Arkham City (2011) and Batman: Arkham Knight (2015), Harley was voiced by Tara Strong.

In film, Harley has appeared in the DC Extended Universe, played by Margot Robbie. Robbie began playing the character in 2016’s Suicide Squad. She later reprised the role in 2020’s Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from "Joker," in theaters on Oct. 4.

Todd Phillips, who directed the first Joker film, will direct the sequel. Along with Phoenix and Gaga, the film will also star Zazie Beetz, who will reprise her role as Sophie Dumond. Sophie was the Joker/Arthur Fleck’s neighbor in the first film. The sequel will also star Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey.

The first Joker film was released in 2019. The film told the origin story of Arthur Fleck becoming the villain. The movie also featured Bruce Wayne’s father, Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen), who was running for mayor of Gotham City. In the film, it was revealed that Arthur’s mother Penny (Frances Conroy) used to work for Thomas Wayne. Young Bruce Wayne also appeared in the film, played by Dante Pereira-Olson.

Joker went on to be nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Phoenix was awarded an Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of the Joker/Arthur Fleck.

