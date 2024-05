Prev Next

Posted at 8:00 AM, May 19, 2024

NOVI, Mich. — Cheers stars John Ratzenberger and George Wendt joined Brad Galli for a witty, fun-filled conversation at Motor City Comic Con. Wendt's nephew, Jason Sudeikis, paid tribute to Cheers in the series finale of Ted Lasso. That meant a lot to Wendt.



