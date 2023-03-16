James Gunn will direct the next Superman movie

James Gunn will be the next director to bring the Man of Steel to the big screen. Gunn announced on Wednesday that he would direct the upcoming film Superman: Legacy, which is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.

Gunn previously announced that he would write the next Superman film in December, and said that it would focus on a younger version of the character. According to Variety, the film will focus on Superman/Clark Kent reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing from Jonathan and Martha Kent in Smallville.

When announcing the slate of the upcoming DC Universe franchise in January, Gunn described Superman: Legacy as “the true beginning of the DCU.” In February, Gunn shared that the film would be inspired by the comic book storyline All-Star Superman by writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely. The storyline follows a dying Superman, who is trying to prepare the world for when he is gone. All-Star Superman was adapted into an animated film in 2011, which starred James Denton as Superman, Christina Hendricks as Lois Lane, and Anthony LaPaglia as Lex Luthor.

AP This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Idris Elba and Daniela Melchoir in a scene from "The Suicide Squad." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the co-CEOs of DC Studios in October. Gunn previously directed the 2021 DC Extended Universe film The Suicide Squad. He also created the spin-off series Peacemaker, which premiered on HBO Max in 2022. Gunn also previously directed 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel Studios, as well as its 2017 sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. A third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is scheduled to be released on May 5.

Superman was first brought to the big screen in a series of animated shorts in the 1940s, which were produced by Fleisher Studios, and later Famous Studios. The shorts starred Bud Collyer as Superman, who also voiced the character in The Adventures of Superman radio series. Kirk Alyn was the first actor to play Superman in live action in the film serials Superman (1948) and Atom Man vs. Superman. George Reeves played the Man of Steel in the 1951 film Superman and the Mole Men, before starring in the Adventures of Superman television series.

Christopher Reeve began playing the character in 1978’s Superman: The Movie, which was directed by Richard Donner. Reeve later reprised the role in Superman II (1981), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987). Brandon Routh played the Man of Steel in 2006’s Superman Returns, which was a sequel to the first two Christopher Reeve films.

HBO Max via AP This image released by HBO Max shows, Henry Cavill as Superman in a scene from "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

The most recent actor to play Superman on the big screen was Henry Cavill in the DC Extended Universe. Cavill’s version was first introduced in 2013’s Man of Steel, which was directed by Zack Snyder. Cavill reprised the role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. His final appearance as the character was in a post-credit scene for last year’s Black Adam.

On television, Superman currently appears in The CW’s Superman & Lois, played by Tyler Hoechlin. Hoechlin previously played the character in Supergirl and the Arrowverse crossovers “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. Gunn’s tweets about directing the film can be found below:

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn’t understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn’t be making this movie now without him. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago - I initially said no because I didn’t have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

Then a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman’s heritage - how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

So I chose to finally take on writing the script. But I was hesitant to direct, despite the constant pestering by Peter Safran and others to commit (sorry, Peter). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

Just because I write something doesn’t mean I feel it in my bones, visually and emotionally, enough to spend over two years directing it, especially not something of this magnitude. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

But, the long and the short of it is, I love this script, and I’m incredibly excited as we begin this journey. #UpUpandAway — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

