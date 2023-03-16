Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

James Gunn will direct the next Superman movie

Gunn previously directed DC's 'The Suicide Squad' and Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy.'
1000 (40).jpeg
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
FILE - This June 25, 2018 file photo shows James Gunn at the premiere of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" in Los Angeles. Months after being fired over old tweets, James Gunn has been rehired as director of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Representatives for the Walt Disney Co. and for Gunn on Friday confirmed that Gunn has been reinstated as writer-director of the franchise he has guided from the start.
1000 (40).jpeg
Posted at 10:46 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 22:46:44-04

James Gunn will be the next director to bring the Man of Steel to the big screen. Gunn announced on Wednesday that he would direct the upcoming film Superman: Legacy, which is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.

Gunn previously announced that he would write the next Superman film in December, and said that it would focus on a younger version of the character. According to Variety, the film will focus on Superman/Clark Kent reconciling his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing from Jonathan and Martha Kent in Smallville.

When announcing the slate of the upcoming DC Universe franchise in January, Gunn described Superman: Legacy as “the true beginning of the DCU.” In February, Gunn shared that the film would be inspired by the comic book storyline All-Star Superman by writer Grant Morrison and artist Frank Quitely. The storyline follows a dying Superman, who is trying to prepare the world for when he is gone. All-Star Superman was adapted into an animated film in 2011, which starred James Denton as Superman, Christina Hendricks as Lois Lane, and Anthony LaPaglia as Lex Luthor.

Film Review The Suicide Squad
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows, from left, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Idris Elba and Daniela Melchoir in a scene from "The Suicide Squad." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

Gunn and Peter Safran were announced as the co-CEOs of DC Studios in October. Gunn previously directed the 2021 DC Extended Universe film The Suicide Squad. He also created the spin-off series Peacemaker, which premiered on HBO Max in 2022. Gunn also previously directed 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel Studios, as well as its 2017 sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. A third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, is scheduled to be released on May 5.

Superman was first brought to the big screen in a series of animated shorts in the 1940s, which were produced by Fleisher Studios, and later Famous Studios. The shorts starred Bud Collyer as Superman, who also voiced the character in The Adventures of Superman radio series. Kirk Alyn was the first actor to play Superman in live action in the film serials Superman (1948) and Atom Man vs. Superman. George Reeves played the Man of Steel in the 1951 film Superman and the Mole Men, before starring in the Adventures of Superman television series.

Christopher Reeve began playing the character in 1978’s Superman: The Movie, which was directed by Richard Donner. Reeve later reprised the role in Superman II (1981), Superman III (1983), and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987). Brandon Routh played the Man of Steel in 2006’s Superman Returns, which was a sequel to the first two Christopher Reeve films.

1000 (42).jpeg
This image released by HBO Max shows, Henry Cavill as Superman in a scene from "Zack Snyder's Justice League."

The most recent actor to play Superman on the big screen was Henry Cavill in the DC Extended Universe. Cavill’s version was first introduced in 2013’s Man of Steel, which was directed by Zack Snyder. Cavill reprised the role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017’s Justice League. His final appearance as the character was in a post-credit scene for last year’s Black Adam.

On television, Superman currently appears in The CW’s Superman & Lois, played by Tyler Hoechlin. Hoechlin previously played the character in Supergirl and the Arrowverse crossovers “Elseworlds” and “Crisis on Infinite Earths.”

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025. Gunn’s tweets about directing the film can be found below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather