Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

WASHINGTON (AP/WXMI) — Howard University announced that it will name its newly re-established College of Fine Arts after famed alum Chadwick Boseman.

The Black Panther star, who died of cancer last year at 43, graduated from Howard in 2000.

The South Carolina-native rose to prominence playing a succession of Black icons in biographical films: Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.

His portrayal of African superhero Black Panther in several Marvel films, including 2018's Black Panther, spawned a massive cultural impact that launched him to superstardom.