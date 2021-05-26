Watch
Howard names College of Fine Arts for Chadwick Boseman

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Chadwick Boseman arrives at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, Disney announced that they will not recast the late actor's character T'Challa in the upcoming "Black Panther 2" movie. Boseman died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Los Angeles after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Chadwick Boseman
Posted at 4:21 PM, May 26, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP/WXMI) — Howard University announced that it will name its newly re-established College of Fine Arts after famed alum Chadwick Boseman.

The Black Panther star, who died of cancer last year at 43, graduated from Howard in 2000.

The South Carolina-native rose to prominence playing a succession of Black icons in biographical films: Jackie Robinson, singer James Brown and Thurgood Marshall.

His portrayal of African superhero Black Panther in several Marvel films, including 2018's Black Panther, spawned a massive cultural impact that launched him to superstardom.

