Grand Rapids Civic Theatre delays opening of ‘Shakespeare in Love’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre has rescheduled its opening performance of Shakespeare in Love.

The local theater made the announcement over social media on Wednesday, saying the decision to postpone the show’s opening was reached “to ensure that we present the best possible version of this production to our community.”

We’re told the show will premiere Friday, Jan. 28.

Guests who purchased tickets for Jan. 21, 22, 23, 26 and 27 are encouraged to check their emails for more information.

