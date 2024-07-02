Grand Haven Free Fridays returns this week; view the full lineup here

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven Free Fridays is delivering performances by Michigan-based musicians starting this week, free of charge!

Organizers say concerts will be held most Fridays at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium through Aug. 23.

Concerts are free to attend, but we’re told donations provided at the event series will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations.

This year’s series kicks off Friday, July 5 with Nathan Walton & the Remedy, featuring Sam Bekins.

View the full 2024 concert lineup below:

Grand Haven Free Fridays

