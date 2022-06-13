Gordon Lightfoot coming to DeVos Performance Hall Sept. 19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gordon Lightfoot is scheduled to perform in Grand Rapids this summer!

Lightfoot is best known for legendary hits such as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind” and “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”

The show is scheduled to be held at DeVos Performance Hall on Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale online Friday at 10 a.m.

We’re told Lightfoot recorded 20 studio albums and was nominated for five Grammy awards. He is credited with defining the folk-pop scene in the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Lightfoot was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2012, according to ASM Global.

