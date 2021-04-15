Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Get paid $2,021 to watch 21 Oscar-winning films

items.[0].image.alt
2019 Getty Images
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Oscar Statue at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on February 23, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Oscar statue, the Academy Awards
Posted at 9:24 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 21:24:00-04

(WXMI) — If you love watching movies, this may be the challenge for you!

CableTV.com says they will pay $2,021 to one lucky film connoisseur who will watch all Oscar winners for Best Picture from the previous 21 years.

The review site says in addition to the aforementioned $2,021, the selected winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card for movie rentals/purchases, a $100 gift card for GrubHub, four boxes of microwaveable popcorn, a red carpet runner and a replica of an Oscar statue.

Those interested may apply here. CableTV.com says the application deadline is Friday, April 16.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time