First look at Walt Disney World's newest ride, Tiana's Bayou Adventure

Weeks before the new ride is set to open to the public, Scripps News meteorologist Scott Withers got a sneak peek at Walt Disney World’s latest attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

The "Princess and the Frog”-themed ride will open June 28. It features iconic characters from the animated movie like Louis, Mama Odie, Prince Naveen, and of course — Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana.

Disney Imagineer Karin Hanson said it takes years and hundreds of people to bring these audio-animatronics to life.

“This is the largest density of electric figures, electric audio-animatronic figures that we’ve had in an attraction to date,” said Hanson.

The ride has replaced Splash Mountain, but it follows the same track and still ends with a five-story drop.

“I love how since it’s the same track and same feel, it has a nostalgic feel for it,” said Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad. “But now I’m falling in love with Tiana and her friends and this new chapter of her story.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, is slated to open later this year.