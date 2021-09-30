Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
This combination of photos shows, from left, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Dr, Dre, who will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo)
Super Bowl Performers
Posted at 5:23 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 17:23:13-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.

It’s the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation. Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that their show will be “history in the making.”

The 2022 game will be the first time the Super Bowl has been played in the Los Angeles area since 1993.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month