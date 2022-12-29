Documentary on legendary Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee coming to Disney+ in 2023

Legendary Marvel Comics writer Stan Lee will be the focus of an upcoming documentary for Disney+. Marvel Entertainment released a trailer for the documentary Stan Lee on what would have been his 100th birthday.

In 1961, Lee co-created the Marvel Comics superhero team the Fantastic Four with artist Jack Kirby. The team consisted of Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, the Human Torch, and The Thing. Lee also went on to co-create Ant-Man, the Hulk, Thor, Iron Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, Daredevil, and Black Panther.

In 1962, Lee co-created Spider-Man with artist Steve Ditko. The character was introduced in the 15th and final issue of the comic book series Amazing Fantasy. He was later given his own series, The Amazing Spider-Man, in 1963.

While writing for Marvel, Lee’s superhero stories also focused on the characters’ personal lives and relatable problems.

Lee also became well-known to fans for making appearances in film and television adaptations of Marvel Comics. His early appearances included the 1989 television film The Trial of the Incredible Hulk and the series finale of Spider-Man: The Animated Series in 1998. In 2000, Lee made a cameo in director Bryan Singer’s film X-Men as a hot dog vendor. Two years later, he made a cameo appearance in director Sam Rami’s film Spider-Man. As time went on, Lee’s cameos became more significant and one of the highlights of a Marvel movie.

Outside of Marvel, Lee played himself in director Kevin Smith’s 1995 film Mallrats. He also appeared in The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, and Fresh off the Boat.

Lee passed away in 2018 at the age of 95. His final cameo in a Marvel film was in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Stan Lee will premiere on Disney+ in 2023. The trailer for the documentary can be watched below:

