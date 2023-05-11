Disney's live action 'The Little Mermaid' clip shows Sebastian singing 'Under the Sea'

Daveed Diggs will put his own spin on a classic Disney song when voicing Sebastian in the upcoming live action remake of The Little Mermaid. Entertainment Tonight has released a new clip from the film, showing Diggs performing “Under the Sea.”

Just like in the animated film, the clip shows Ariel (Halle Bailey) amazed at the human world on land, and wanting to join it. However, Sebastian tries to explain to her that her life in the ocean is better than whatever the human world could offer her. He then begins singing “Under the Sea.”

In the animated film, “Under the Sea” was performed by Sebastian voice actor Samuel E. Wright. The song was composed by Alan Menken and the lyrics were written by Howard Ashman. “Under the Sea” went on to win an Academy Award for Best Original Song. The film’s song “Kiss the Girl” was also nominated in the same category.

The song was also featured in the opening theme of The Little Mermaid animated television series, which ran on CBS from 1992-1994.

In addition to Bailey and Diggs, the live action version of The Little Mermaid stars Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Javier Bardem as King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula.

The film was directed by Rob Marshall. Marshall previously directed the Disney films Mary Poppins Returns (2018), Into the Woods (2014), and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011).

Disney’s animated version of The Little Mermaid was released in 1989. It starred Jodi Benson as Ariel, and was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements. The film was the beginning of an era for the studio known as the Disney Renaissance, which went from 1989-1999. The other movies released during that era include Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), and The Lion King (1994). Benson later reprised the role in the direct-to-video films The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000) and The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning. She also voiced Ariel in a cameo appearance in the 2018 animated film Ralph Breaks the Internet, alongside other Disney princesses.

Disney’s live action remake of The Little Mermaid is scheduled to be released on May 26. The new clip from the film can be watched below:

Dive "Under the Sea" with Halle Bailey in this exclusive clip from Disney's #TheLittleMermaid. pic.twitter.com/RuoV28rEib — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 9, 2023

