Disney's 'Frozen' coming to DeVos Performance Hall in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Disney’s Frozen is coming to Grand Rapids!

The Tony-nominated musical based on the smash-hit 2013 film is scheduled to run for two weeks at DeVos Performance Hall from July 11–23.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 9, according to Broadway Grand Rapids.

Performances are scheduled as follows:

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

Fridays at 8 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sundays at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Starting at $39, tickets may be purchased online or in person at 303 Monroe Ave.

VIP tickets will also be made available.

Visit the musical’s official website for more information.

