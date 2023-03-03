Disney releases trailer for upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie

Disney has released a new trailer for the upcoming horror comedy film Haunted Mansion. The film is based on the theme park attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It is scheduled to be released on July 28.

In the film, Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase W. Dillon) move into the mansion. However, they soon learn that their new home is haunted. Gabbie then turns to a group of spiritual experts to help her remove the ghosts from her home.

Haunted Mansion also stars LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Winona Ryder. Jared Leto will also appear in the film as the Hatbox Ghost, a character from the Disneyland version of the ride.

The film was directed by Justin Simien. Simien previously directed 2020’s Bad Hair and 2014’s Dear White People.

“As a lifelong fan of the Haunted Mansion attraction, I’m beyond excited to share the teaser trailer for our new film adaptation featuring an incredible cast,” said Simien. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a scary, funny, and cinematic otherworldly adventure for both new and die-hard fans to enjoy! I can’t wait for audiences to experience this big screen version of the iconic Disney attraction.”

The Haunted Mansion ride first opened at Disneyland in 1969. The attraction at Walt Disney World opened in 1971.

Mitch Haaseth, Disney Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn in "The Muppets Haunted Mansion." Photo courtesy Disney.

The ride was previously adapted into a film in 2003. It was directed by Rob Minkoff and starred Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp, Nathaniel Parker, and Marsha Thomason. The ride was also adapted into the 2021 Disney+ Halloween special Muppets Haunted Mansion.

Disney has also adapted other theme park attractions into films. The most notable adaptation is the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, featuring Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow. In 2021, Disney released Jungle Cruise, which starred Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

Haunted Mansion is scheduled to be released on July 28. The trailer can be watched below:

